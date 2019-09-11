Reebok’s Friends & Family Sale Means an Extra 50% Off All Sale Styles

Right after the dogs days of summer and before the weather outside gets frightful is a stretch of time when it feels great to be outside. And workout gear you enjoy wearing will make it even better to spend a few hours in the great outdoors. Get that gear during Reebok’s Friends and Family sale, with 50% off sale items or 30% off full-price with the code FAM.

Choose from classics or go futuristic, there’s really no wrong decision. The women’s Split Flex sneaker, down to $100, features an innovative silhouette (a split sole) that helps with flexibility and the sock-like bootie keeps you comfortable. The silicone strap is also removable, so you can get some extra support when you need it. Want something a little more fashion-forward? The Classic Leather x Opening Ceremony Sneaker is on sale for $115 and comes in either Black or Wine and is made with an embroidered satin floral print jacquard. It’s the classic sneaker you know but with a fashionable twist. If you’re a powerlifter and want the shoes to match, check out the Lifter PR, down to $70. These have TPU wraps and plates to keep your feet locked and loaded and to up the stability of the shoe. However you work out, this huge Reebok sale has something for you. | Shop at Reebok >

