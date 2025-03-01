This/That

Your Favorite Sandals From the ’90s Is Back With a 21st Century Glow Up

STEP TO IT

REEF’s new Vista sandals are the key to mastering the art of stylish and effortless comfort.

Davon Singh
Davon Singh
A woman wearing a pair of REEF sandals. The footbed and sole are brown, while the leather straps are a deep black.
REEF
Davon Singh

Davon Singh

Davon.Singh@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMTG’s Boyfriend Dresses Up as Reporter to Confront Zelensky
Nandika Chatterjee
OpinionTrump Thinks He Humiliated Zelensky. He Really Humiliated the United States
David Rothkopf
PoliticsMarco Rubio Watching Trump’s Zelensky Meltdown Sparks Misery Memes
Emell Derra Adolphus
PoliticsJust Two GOP Reps Dare to Publicly Rebuke Trump for Zelensky Meltdown
Juliegrace Brufke
U.S. NewsRussian Lawmaker Predicted the Trump-Vance Ambush of Zelensky
Julia Davis