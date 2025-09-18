Wellness

Reese Witherspoon Says Health Struggles Left Her Needing Hypnotherapy

The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress opened up about her past mental health challenges

Roosa Rahkonen
Reese Witherspoon attends premiere of "The Morning Show" season 4
Reese Witherspoon is detailing her years-long struggles with managing anxiety and panic attacks, and how she eventually discovered relief through a hypnotherapist. Speaking on an episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, the 49-year-old actress shared with hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers that her panic attacks were once so severe they left her crying. In search of a cure, Witherspoon said she first tried meditation, but found concentrating difficult—and that medication she was subsequently prescribed left her feeling sleepy and “like a zombie.” In her mid 30s, however, the Legally Blonde star found help with a hypnotherapist specializing in neuro-linguistic programming—a set of practices used to reprogram and reframe the client’s thinking patterns, according to Psychology Today. It is a tool that can be used in hypnotherapy, a practice that helps clients to achieve a relaxed state and accept guidance or support. Witherspoon shared that the method taught her to focus on the outcomes rather than the immediate moment. In stressful situations, she now imagines a positive result and encourages herself by thinking, “We’re gonna get there.”

