Reformation Only Has Two Sales a Year and the First One Is Now Live

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Reformation is one of my favorite brands of all time. Not only does Ref offer chic (and often vintage-inspired) clothing that always manages to fit like it was custom designed for me, but everything they product is sustainably sourced and ethically made. The LA-based brand rarely offers sales, but right now you can score 40 percent off select styles at Reformation’s Summer sale. This includes their signature, flirty floral dresses, sexy corset tops, recently-dropped shoes, coveted two-piece sets, butt-lifting jeans, and so much more.

I always feel good about harnessing my spending power by shopping responsibly at Ref, but now I can feel totally guilt-free about treating myself to some new clothes marked down by 40 percent. The sale selection is also filled to the brim with celebrity-loved styles, including the Lacey Dress, which was spotted on bona fide Ref fan Hailey Bieber, and the Cypress Dress, which Sarah Jessica recently wore, according to the brand.

If last year’s sale is any indication of how this Reformation sale will go, we suggest shopping the sale picks ASAP. Even when Reformation pieces aren’t steeply marked down, their styles tend to sell out quickly, which means if you’re hoping to grab a few items you’ve had in your cart (and actually in your size!) now that they’re discounted, you probably shouldn’t delay. Plus, unlike many other end-of-season sales, Reformation’s summer sale actually includes fall-friendly styles as well, including blazers, light jackets, and sweaters. This means you can stock up on colder-weather staples while they’re on sale before the new season even begins. Scroll through below to check out everything I’m adding to my cart.

Charlie High Rise Jean Short Down from $88 The ultimate butt-lifing denim shorts. Buy at The Reformation $ 58

Mochi Long Sleeve Printed Mini Dress Down from $198 I am living for this polka dot dress! Buy at The Reformation $ 138 Free Shipping

Barrett Linen Top A sweet summer top with interesting corset-like details? Yes, please. Shop at The Reformation $

Hart Cashmere Sweater Down from $198 This cashmere sweater looks so, so cozy. Buy at The Reformation $ 118 Free Shipping

Terri Long Sleeve Mini Dress Down from $278 This flirty little frock will transition seamlessly into fall. Buy at The Reformation $ 166 Free Shipping

