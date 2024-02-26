Monica Lewinsky Joins Forces With Reformation to Encourage Voter Turnout This Year

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Monica Lewinsky is no stranger to navigating political injustices and advocating for women’s rights. Since becoming a household name in the ’90s, Lewinsky has leveraged her fame to cultivate her career as an esteemed author and speaker, women’s rights champion, and well-known anti-bullying advocate of quite some political note unto her own. Now, the activist is channeling her name recognition, experience in political advocacy, and feminist star power to help get out the vote this year in partnership with sustainable fashion brand Reformation.

Reformation, Monica Lewinsky, and Vote.org just launched their “You’ve Got The Power” campaign in tandem with the release of a new workwear collection featuring a slew of power-exuding pieces punctuated by strong silhouettes, superb tailoring, and made from sustainable deadstock materials that support Mother Nature and ethical manufacturing practices. Modeled by an impossibly chic Lewinsky, the new drop of office (and poll!)-friendly pieces are designed for every woman looking to embrace and use their power—and let’s face it: we could use all the female-forward power this coming election year we can get.

In 2020, countless brands launched collections aimed to spread awareness and boost voter registration by way of sartorial incentives and celebrity endorsements, but it was important for Reformation to work with someone well-versed in the political sphere like Lewinsky to really make an impact. In a press release announcing the campaign, Reformation directly acknowledged the oversaturation of brands’ voter turnout initiatives in past election cycles, citing it as part of the inspiration for this innovative campaign, saying, “Ref knows another faceless brand telling you to vote isn’t going to cut through, so [we] teamed up with someone iconic who would.”

Lewinsky, who is also a former handbag designer, was equally as thrilled to partner with the values-focused brand to cut through the noise of ubiquitous ‘Get out the vote’ campaigns, and her involvement in the upcoming electoral cycles could not be more timely or urgent.

In a statement for the partnership, she underscored the importance of making it to the polls this year for the sake of, well, democracy—regardless of one’s partisan affiliation. “It’s pretty simple: Voting is using our voice to be heard, and it’s the most defining—and powerful—aspect of democracy,” she said. “Voting is always important, but the stakes are especially high this year with voter frustration and apathy threatening to meaningfully impact turnout. I’m excited and grateful to be working with Reformation to remind people to register, use their voice, and VOTE.”

Sure, a power suit and a new handbag alone aren’t nearly enough to help get your voice heard or create a more perfect union, but it’s certainly a good start—and, if nothing else, a solid reminder to cast your vote. Best of all, Reformation will make a donation to Vote.org, as 100 percent of proceeds from its “You’ve Got the Power” sweatshirt will benefit the organization. Check out some of our favorite pieces below, and make sure to get out and vote this year—regardless of your election-day look.

Veda Ashland Leather Trench This leather trench is a one-and-done outfit maker. Toss it over jeans and a T-shirt and head to the polls. Buy At The Reformation $ 798 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Monica Crossbody Getting a handbag named after you is a huge honor in the fashion world, and Lewinsky is beyond well-deserving. Buy At The Reformation $ 448 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lucas Relaxed Regenerative Merino Polo This soft polo looks equally as chic with vintage jeans and sneakers as it does with a pencil skirt and pointed-toe heels. Buy At The Reformation $ 128 Free Shipping | Free Returns

