Regeneron, Which Made Antibody Cocktail Trump Insists ‘Cured’ Him, Asks for Emergency FDA Approval
HYDROXY WHO?
Regeneron—the drug maker that invented the experimental antibody cocktail that was pumped into President Donald Trump—has asked the Food and Drug Administration to bestow emergency approval on the treatment. The move came just hours after Trump lauded the antibody mixture as a “cure” for COVID-19, but, as he’s done before with hydroxychloroquine, he made the claim without producing any supporting evidence. Trump’s doctors have said he has taken other drugs as well, he was briefly given oxygen therapy last week, and it’s not actually clear yet that he’s been “cured” at all. In its filing, Regeneron said access to the treatment would be extremely limited, with only enough doses for 50,000 patients at first. In his video, Trump claimed “hundreds of thousands” of doses would soon be available to Americans free of charge.