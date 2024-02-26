Reggae Star ‘Peetah’ Anthony Morgan Dies at 46: ‘Colossal Loss’

The reggae legend Peter Anthony Morgan, who went by “Peetah” and founded the band Morgan Heritage with his four siblings, died Sunday at 46, his family announced.

A cause of death wasn’t listed for Morgan, but his loved ones thanked people in advance for their love and support.

There was an outpouring of support for Morgan, a Jamaica native, on social media. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness posted photos of Morgan in front of a packed stadium, writing on X that his “heart is heavy” over the news.

Holness added that the musician’s death is a “colossal loss” for his homeland and for reggae music.

Morgan was born into a music family—his father, Denroy Morgan, was a popular reggae musician who famously had 30 children.

Denroy died in 2022 at the age of 76 with over 100 grandkids.

Morgan founded Morgan Heritage in 1994, enjoying decades of success that culminated with the group winning a Grammy for best reggae album in 2016 for “Strictly Roots.” The group later released the album Avrakedabra, which was nominated for another Grammy in 2018.

Among the group’s biggest hits are “Don’t Haffi Dread (To Be Rasta)” and “Down by the River,” as well as “She’s Still Loving Me.”