Reggaeton star Nicky Jam seems to be rolling back his support for Donald Trump after the Republican nominee mistakenly introduced him as a “hot” woman at a Las Vegas rally over the weekend.

Jam initially made light of the gaffe in an Instagram post—its caption referred to himself, in Spanish, as a “hot woman,” accompanied by no fewer than 22 crying-laughing emojis. But, as of Sunday night, the post had been deleted. The comment section on his most recent post before it, which was unrelated to Trump, was also deactivated.

Jam’s Trump endorsement, amplified by the buzz surrounding the awkwardly inaccurate rally introduction, has made him the subject of relentless criticism—and mockery—across the internet.

Commentators flooded the most recent post on Jam’s Instagram with jokes at the vocalist’s expense.

“Trump thought you were a girl! He didn’t even take the time to look you up, and you’re here kissing his toes,” reads a comment by @nataliaalcazar91, with nearly 8,000 likes. Others speculated in comments that the former president confused Jam with the rapper Nicki Minaj, punctuated by laughing emojis.

Jam has faced more backlash beyond jokes from faceless internet trolls. Manà, a Mexican rock band, scrubbed their collab with Jam, “De Pies a Cabeza,” from streaming services on Sunday. They also released a statement condemning the Trump endorsement.

“Maná doesn’t work with racists,” read an Instagram post from the band’s official account.

Although the deleted post seems to hint at a change of heart from Jam, he hasn’t yet released any official update to his stance on the former president.