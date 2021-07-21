Kentucky Lawmaker Posts Meme Comparing Fauci to Jonestown Massacre Leader
EASY ON THE KOOL-AID
A Kentucky state lawmaker is trying—and failing—to dig herself out of a hole after posting a meme comparing Anthony Fauci to cult leader Jim Jones, who led hundreds of people to their deaths in the 1978 Jonestown massacre. State Rep. Regina Huff, a Republican who serves as Kentucky’s House Education Committee chairwoman, posted a photo of Fauci next to one of Jones. The text over the mass murderer read: “I persuaded over 900 people to drink my Koolaid.” The text over President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said: “Amateur.” Huff swiftly deleted the post but not before it was spotted by the Louisville Courier Journal. In a follow-up tweet that was also deleted, Huff defended her meme, writing that it was “representative of the efforts gearing up to mandating and controlling citizens... Our students need to be in school, with parents deciding if they wear a mask.” In a third tweet, Huff said her initial post was “not a reference to vaccinations at all.” Jefferson County teacher Tiffany Dunn said: “She should either be encouraging vaccinations or at the very least keeping her mouth shut.”