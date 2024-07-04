Patrick Bertoletti raised the Mustard Belt on Thursday after downing 58 hot dogs to make competitive eating history–and give America the July Fourth champion it needs.

The 26-year-old Chicagoan is the first new champion to win the July 4 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in eight years, after 16-time winner, Joey Chestnut, was barred from competition this year–for endorsing vegan hot dogs.

“Always a bridesmaid and never a bride, but today I am getting married,” Bertoletti told ESPN (this is, after all, a sport) following his victory.

In the women’s division, Miki Sudo set a new record, stomaching 51 dogs. Sudo, 38, of Florida, who deals in all things mouth-related, being a dental hygienist and a competitive eater, beat her previous record of 39.5 hot dogs, which she set at last year’s contest.

The last time Chestnut lost was in 2015, when Matt Stonie beat out Chestnut 62 to 60.

“With Joey not here I knew I had a shot,” Bertoletti told the New York Times.

Chestnut was banned from this year’s contest for taking a sponsorship deal with the plant-based food company Impossible Foods, according to CNN. Nathan's sees it as a rival.

Bertoletti beat out Geoffrey Esper by five dogs, giving him second place, but his victory still pales in comparison to Chestnut's records.

Chestnut has been dominated the contest since 2007, when he broke the world record by downing 66 dogs and first took home the Mustard Belt. In 2007 George W. Bush was president, the iPhone was new and the Daily Beast was a year from launch. Since then Chestnut won every contest except 2015's. His ability to much down the franks and buns is difficult to challenge: the lowest number he has won with was 54 in 2010, and every other year he ate more than Bertoletti did this year.

Chestnut set an all-time record in 2021 when he ate 76 hot dogs.

“Joey set standards that all of us are trying to beat,” James Webb, who came in fifth, told the New York Times.