Relative Clarence Thomas Raised ‘as a Son’ Speaks Out
LONG TIME NO TALK
In 1997, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took in his sister’s grandson, at one point telling an interviewer that he was raising the 6-year-old “as a son.” But the two men haven’t spoken “in a long time,” Mark Martin says today, telling Business Insider in a jailhouse interview that he’s reached out several times to Thomas and his wife in recent years, but has never received any response. Martin, now 32, is awaiting trial in South Carolina on drugs and weapons charges that he denies, according to Business Insider. “I actually don’t know if they know that I’m locked up—I’m not sure they’d care too much,” he said. “I’ve seen—I’ve probably seen them two times, maybe three times, over the last 14 years.” Martin’s name was in the news last year as reports swirled that Thomas had allegedly taken unreported gifts from a friend, a Republican donor named Harlan Crow. According to ProPublica, one of those gifts was Martin’s tuition at two private schools. Martin told the outlet at the time that he had been unaware that Crow had bankrolled part of his education, but said he believed his intentions to be pure.