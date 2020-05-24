The Body Back Buddy Has Been the Only Thing to Get Out My Zoom-Related Knots

If you’re reading this, hunched over a laptop on a makeshift desk in the middle of your living room, I feel you. The positions we contort ourselves into while working from home may be comfortable for the time being, but I can’t be the only one waking up with a golf ball lodged between my shoulder blades. My posture hasn’t always been the best to begin with and WFH life has taken out the last bastion of will power I had to keep my back straight. It’s a simple fix, paying attention to your posture, getting ergonomic chairs and cushions, but I’m stubborn. Instead, I sit on a shitty dining chair with a throw cushion behind my back and complain to my boyfriend about my neck pain. So much easier than actually doing something about it! Well, that is until I finally heeded his warnings of ending up like a hunchback and started using the Body Back Buddy.

While this piece of molded plastic may look like something you’d be horrified to find in your parents’ bedroom, it’s in fact the very thing helping to relieve the pressure I’ve put on my back. The hooks and nodes all correlate to specific parts of the body, aimed to break tension the way a trigger point ball would do. The hooked ends are great for your traps and shoulders. The two nodes closest together are perfect for neck tension and headaches. My life saver has been the smaller nodes that, when placed perpendicular to your waist, sit on either side of your spine. My lower back has never been happier.

I’ll still rely on my favorite back massager for a nice destresser at the end of the day, but this is like that on steroids. It’s not a relaxing feeling, to be honest. It actually kind of hurts. But the pain is worth it, as I can immediately start feeling the tension release as I dig it into my knots. When it comes to tension in your back, show it who’s boss. That’d be you, and the Body Back Buddy.

Body Back Buddy Trigger Point Back Massager

