Religious Leaders Charged With $50M Forced-Labor Cult

Two religious leaders are alleged to have run a coercive scheme that forced devotees into unpaid labor and steered tens of millions in donations toward luxury purchases. David Taylor, 53, and Michelle Brannon, 56—who ran Kingdom of God Global Church—are alleged to have housed victims in ministry properties, barred them from leaving without permission, and imposed unattainable donation goals, with punishments ranging from public humiliation to sleep deprivation. Investigators estimate Taylor received about $50 million in donations since 2014. “We will use every lawful tool against human traffickers and seek justice for their victims,” said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. In the 10-count indictment, per the Justice Department, prosecutors also say “armor bearers” transported women to Taylor and ensured they took Plan B emergency contraceptives. At the same time, call centers in multiple states solicited donations every day. The defendants were arrested in North Carolina and Florida. If convicted, their alleged crimes carry penalties of up to 20 years’ imprisonment. Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which is toll-free and operates 24-7, at 1-888-373-7888.