This Classic Fall Jacket Is Rugged on the Outside and Cozy on the Inside

Every once in a while, I find an item that looks like there’s no way it could live up to the hype. I was recently perusing Huckberry’s website to see what they’d launched recently, when I stumbled upon the Quilted Tanker by Relwen. Perhaps it was the ruggedly cool lifestyle photos, or maybe the eco-friendly fabric profile, but I was instantly drawn to this tanker-style jacket.

Regardless of the reasoning, I knew I had to try it out — then I saw the price. At $298.00 that’s one heck of a trial. Nevertheless, I decided it was worth the price, and if it wasn't worth the money, I’d have 60 days to return it.

Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket Buy at Huckberry $ 298

After all, this is the kind of jacket you buy knowing it will last you longer than anything else in your closet. Plus, it’s also the kind of jacket you can toss on with just about any outfit. This lightweight jacket pairs perfectly with jeans and boots for that camping trip or throw it on with some dressier shoes and wear this jacket to a dinner party. Heck, you can even throw this on for a fishing trip without worrying about water damage thanks to its water-resistant fabric and nylon lining.

It’s also designed with several multi-purpose hidden pockets with an array of zippers and snaps — making it extra functional without looking cheesy. I see myself wearing this jacket for quite some time, without worry of it going out of style or falling apart on me. It’s safe to say I didn’t regret dropping nearly $300 on this versatile jacket, and you probably won’t either.

