GOP Rep. Blasts Impeachment Effort in Scathing Op-Ed
‘FLIMSY EXCUSE’
GOP Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) penned a scathing assessment of his Republican colleagues’ efforts to impeach President Joe Biden, arguing their efforts are a baseless distraction based on a “narrative in right-wing media.” In an opinion piece for The Washington Post, he said the government is headed for shutdown and Republicans are flailing in their efforts to adjust federal spending, instead wasting valuable time on a “flimsy excuse” for an impeachment inquiry. The very basis of Republicans’ efforts to pursue impeachment is not based in reality, according to Buck, in perhaps the most drastic denunciation of impeachment by any House Republican thus far. “Republicans in the House who are itching for an impeachment are relying on an imagined history,” Buck wrote. “What’s missing, despite years of investigation, is the smoking gun that connects Joe Biden to his ne’er-do-well son’s corruption.”