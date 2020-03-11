Remains Confirmed to Be Missing Tennessee Toddler Evelyn Boswell
The body of a small child found at a Tennessee family compound was confirmed to be missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, The Knoxville News Sentinel reports. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the child’s identity during an autopsy, and said Evelyn’s body was found on the Boswell family compound dressed in the "exact clothes" she had been in when she was reported missing in December. No one has been charged in the girl’s death, but her mother—18-year-old Megan Boswell—remains in custody on $150,000 bond for filing a false police report and giving conflicting statements as officials searched for the child. Megan Boswell’s mother and her mother’s boyfriend—Angela Boswell and William McCloud—were also arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.