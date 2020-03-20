CHEAT SHEET
    Remains of Missing Colorado Boy Gannon Stauch Found in Florida

    TRAGIC

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

    Authorities announced Friday that remains uncovered in Pace, Florida were tentatively identified as missing Colorado Springs boy Gannon Stauch, The Denver Post reported. According to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were notified on Saturday by Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office—who responded to a call of a deceased juvenile male. An autopsy performed on the remains led to the identification. “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Gannon,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wrote. Gannon had been missing from Colorado Springs since late January, and his stepmother—Letecia Stauch—was arrested in South Carolina in March for first-degree murder, tampering with a body, tampering with evidence and child abuse resulting in death.

