KPMG Exec’s Body Found 6 Months After He Vanished in Dallas

Authorities found the body of a KPMG executive in a wooded area near a Dallas college on Friday, six months after he vanished. The Dallas Police Department said the remains of James Alan White, a 55-year-old exec at the financial accounting giant, were discovered by a survey crew near Paul Quinn College. Officials have not released his cause of death. White was last seen on surveillance video at around 6 a.m. on Oct. 22, filling up his car at a gas station after leaving the gym. His car was found days later in South Dallas. Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest, and a private fund is offering an additional $10,000.