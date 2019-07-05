CHEAT SHEET
Remains of Missing Michigan Mother, Child Found in Backyard of Vacant Home One Year After Disappearance
The remains of a missing Michigan mom and her 5-year-old son have been found in the backyard of a vacant Lansing home more than a year after the two disappeared. A clean-up crew at the home found the bones in the backyard earlier this week, and police announced Friday that subsequent testing had confirmed the bones belonged to Danielle Steiner and her son, Aubrey Hall—both of whom vanished in June 2018. An autopsy done on the bones did not definitely conclude a cause of death, but police are now treating their deaths as a homicide.
According to Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski, Steiner, Hall, and Hall’s father–Anthony Hall—lived together from 2012 to February 2018. The home where Steiner and Hall’s remains were found is reportedly on the same block where the two had lived together earlier. Police say Hall had filed a request for a custody hearing in May 2018 and was granted custody of the 5-year-old after Steiner did not show up to court.