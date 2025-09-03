Writing on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on Paper

Cheat Sheet
1
NFL Boss Teases Taylor Swift Performance at the Super Bowl
STANDING INVITE
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.03.25 1:51PM EDT 
Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate after Super Bowl LVIII.
Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate after Super Bowl LVIII. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that he would be open to welcoming Taylor Swift to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. “She would be welcome at any time,” Goodell said on NBC’s Today show. The questions came in light of Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, 35, which was shared on Instagram last month. “I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z,” Goodell said when asked about when the decision would be announced. In 2024, the NFL extended its partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which serves as the league’s live entertainment strategist. Since partnering with Roc Nation, the halftime show performances included: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, Usher, and Kendrick Lamar. Earlier this week, Spotify revealed Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, as the most pre-saved album on the Countdown Page in Spotify history. The league typically reveals the halftime show performer in late summer or early fall. The regular NFL season begins on Thursday, September 4.

Read it at TODAY.com

2
WATCH: Luxury Yacht Capsizes Minutes Into Maiden Voyage
BOAT DON’T FLOAT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.03.25 12:38PM EDT 
Dolce Vento lists badly to Port
A Haber/YouTube

The launch of a luxury yacht went awry after it capsized moments after taking to the water. The $940,000 Dolce Vento eased into the Black Sea for its maiden voyage Tuesday, but disaster struck before it had the chance to get underway, with the ship listing further and further to port before capsizing and sinking. The incident occurred off the coast of the popular tourist destination of Zonguldak in Turkey and was all over in just 15 minutes. Dramatic footage showed how fast it became evident that something was badly wrong with the 78-foot vessel. As the yacht slipped over to one side, the silhouettes of people could be seen scrambling at the helm, and as the boat—reported by The Sun to have been built at the Med Yilmaz Shipyard—got lower in the water, they jumped off, with one left standing on the hull. The man loitered there for a few moments before jumping off. Dolce Vento’s owner, captain, and two crew members all escaped unharmed.

Read it at The Sun

3
Shein Scrambles to Explain Why Alleged Assassin Luigi Mangione Appears to Be Modeling Its Clothes
NOT SO MODEL CITIZEN
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.03.25 11:05AM EDT 
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson.
Curtis Means/via REUTERS

Shein is under scrutiny after a shirt listing appeared to show alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione modeling one of its products. “The image in question was provided by a third-party vendor and was removed immediately upon discovery,” Shein told Newsweek in an emailed statement. An archived listing of the “Men’s New Spring/Summer Short Sleeve Blue Ditsy Floral White Shirt” shows the item being worn by a man who strongly resembles Mangione. It remains unclear whether the photo was photoshopped, AI-generated, or otherwise manipulated. Mangione, 27, is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024. He faces 11 charges, including first-degree murder “in furtherance of an act of terrorism,” two counts of second-degree murder, stalking, and a firearms offense. He has pleaded not guilty to both state and federal charges. Shein did not provide further details about how the image was posted or vetted. The company also instigated “a thorough investigation,” a spokesperson told TMZ. “[We] will take appropriate action against the vendor in line with our policies,” they added.

Read it at Newsweek

4
Nazi’s Daughter Under House Arrest Over Disappearance of Looted Painting
MISSING MASTERPIECE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.03.25 1:37PM EDT 
Lost Painting Stolen by Nazis Discovered 80 Years Later in Real Estate Ad
Lost Painting Stolen by Nazis Discovered 80 Years Later in Real Estate Ad Robles Casas & Campos

A couple has been placed under house arrest as part of the hunt for a missing 17th-century painting by Italian master Giuseppe Ghislandi that was stolen by the Nazis. The location of “Portrait of a Lady” came to light when it appeared in a real estate listing in Mar del Plata, Argentina. The Netherlands-based newspaper Algemeen Dagblad spotted the artwork, which according to ARTnews is listed in a database for missing paintings from World War II, hanging over a sofa in a photograph for the listing. The Associated Press reports that the house belongs to Juan Carlos Cortegoso and his wife, Patricia Kadgien, daughter of Nazi officer Friedrich Kadgien, who fled to Argentina at the end of the war. The painting had belonged to Jewish art dealer Jacques Goudstikker, who had worked out of the Dutch capital Amsterdam prior to the Netherlands being invaded by the Nazis. The work of Ghislandi, who died in 1743, was not found during a police raid on the Mar del Plata house. According to Argentine officials, the couple was placed under house arrest for 72 hours, starting Monday, and the two are expected to be summoned for a hearing before Thursday, where they are anticipated to be charged with “concealment of theft in the context of genocide.”

A member of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) stands outside the house that was raided (R) after a photo showing a 17th century masterwork allegedly stolen by the Nazis from a Dutch Jewish art collector appeared in an advertisement for the sale of the property, in Parque Luro neighbourhood, Mar del Plata
The painting was not found inside the house. Maria Sosti/AFP via Getty Images
Read it at ARTnews

5
Two United Airlines Jets Collide on Tarmac in San Francisco
LUCKY ESCAPE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.03.25 12:05PM EDT 
Two United Airlines jets near one another
A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro/File Photo Louis Nastro/REUTERS

United Airlines passengers were given a shock after two planes collided while still on the ground. Flight 1871 had been on its way to Denver when its tail clipped that of Boston-bound Flight 796 in San Francisco. Both flights were returned to the gate area following the crunch, and passengers were disembarked and found new planes. In a statement made to the Daily Beast, United Airlines said: “On Monday night, a United aircraft being pushed back from the gate at San Francisco International Airport made contact with the tail of a parked United aircraft. No injuries occurred, and passengers on both planes deplaned normally. We arranged for different aircraft to take our customers to their destinations.” Passengers online claiming to have been aboard the flights said the plane “shook.” The Daily Mail reports that the Federal Aviation Authority is investigating the incident. It hasn’t been a good week for the airline. according to the San Francisco Chronicle, a United jet bound for Baltimore, Flight 2664, had to turn around Tuesday an hour into its journey due to a plastic burning smell.

Read it at The Daily Mail

6
Estranged Wife Alleges Olympic Swimmer Did Drugs Around Kids
BREAKING POINT
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.03.25 2:07PM EDT 
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 12: (BROADCAST - OUT) Swimmer, Ryan Lochte of the United States poses for a photo with his gold medal on the Today show set on Copacabana Beach on August 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
The documents allege Lochte inhaled nitrous oxide in front of one of their kids. Harry How/Getty Images

Ryan Lochte’s estranged wife, Kayla Reid Lochte, is alleging that the decorated Olympic swimmer did drugs in front of their kids, according to court documents filed in their ongoing divorce proceedings. The documents allege the six-time gold medal-winning swimmer inhaled nitrous oxide in front of one of their three children, and his estranged wife, a Florida-based real estate agent who filed for divorce in March, found “mostly empty baggies of cocaine” around their home, including in one of their kids’ bedrooms and one of their kids’ bathrooms. In addition, she claims the former swimmer, 41, drove their children to school while intoxicated. The documents, Us Weekly reports, make the shocking claims about Lochte as his estranged wife, 34, seeks full custody of their three children, Caiden, 8, Liv, 6, and Georgia, 2. Locthe denied the allegations to Us Weekly. “As I acknowledged earlier this week, after my car accident in 2023, I fell into a cycle of depression that led to substance abuse,” Lochte said. “I am not denying that I used drugs in my home, but I adamantly deny ever using drugs in front of or around my children, and I have never driven them while intoxicated.” The 12-time Olympic medalist said in a Saturday Instagram post that he has been sober for 54 days and had checked himself into a Florida rehab.

Read it at Page Six

7
Kim Jong Un Took Private Toilet to Beijing to Prevent DNA Theft
KIM JONG EWWWWW
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.03.25 12:36PM EDT 
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting with Russia's President in Beijing on September 3, 2025. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting with Russia's President in Beijing on September 3, 2025. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Beijing with a personal toilet in tow and forced his lackeys to erase any trace of his DNA due to fears of it falling into the hands of his enemies, according to intelligence reports. Footage captured in China following the dictator’s bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin on Tuesday showed two members of his entourage meticulously wiping down every object he touched or interacted with in an attempt to keep even the most minor details about his health or physical condition completely private. “The physical condition of the supreme leader has a major impact on the North Korean regime,” a South Korean intelligence officer told Japanese media. “North Korea makes a particular effort to seal off anything related to that, such as hair and excrement.” A private bathroom located on board Kim’s armored train is also said to be the only toilet he uses during foreign trips, so that his excrement cannot be obtained and studied by intelligence officials. Putin reportedly also does the same, employing a personal “toilet searcher” who collects his bodily waste from toilets during trips abroad.

Read it at New York Post

8
‘Real Housewives’ Star Engaged in Surprise Proposal With 100 Roses
WEDDING BELLE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.03.25 12:32PM EDT 
Bozoma Saint John at The Premiere of Hulu's "Dress My Tour" Hosted by Kathy Hilton, Toni Braxton and Holly Carter held a Private Residence on July 23, 2024 in Los Angeles California.
Christopher Polk/Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma Saint John became engaged to boyfriend Keely Watson on Friday. People reported that Saint John, 48, shared that her engagement was a “testimony.” “You can rise from grief, reclaim your joy, and still find a love worthy of your ‘yes,’” she said, referencing her first marriage to Peter Saint John in 2003 who died from cancer in 2013. “Keely is proof that God’s timing is perfect—and so is His plan. I’m saying yes to life, to love and to the miracle of second chances.” The surprise proposal took place at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California, with 35 close friends and family members and a few Bravo cameras in attendance. Watson, who had ordered a custom-made ring with a diamond weight of 8.43 carats, said that he wanted the “embody beauty” in the proposal space, utilizing more than 100 roses and lining a red carpet with candles and even more roses. “After waiting so long to find the one, the right decision had been made and I felt like our love for one another would multiply,” Watson said. The pair, who met through Watson’s nephew, knew each other was “the one” by their third date.

Read it at People

9
Scientists Explain Mysterious ‘Neptune Balls’ Washing Up On Beaches
NATURE’S MOP
Janna Brancolini
Published 09.03.25 11:17AM EDT 
A sphere of posidonia sea grass sits in the foreground with the water and other spheres in the background.
Martino A. Sabia/Wikimedia Commons

Beachgoers finally have an explanation for the mysterious “Neptune balls” that have been washing up on Mediterranean shores. The balls vary in size and shape, from perfectly round to more cylindrical, and resemble coconuts or even bird pellets. Some of them have twine or other pieces of plastic sticking out of them—and now scientists know why. The spongy balls are compact bundles of Posidonia oceanica sea grass, commonly known as Neptune grass. It turns out they’ve been mopping up ocean plastic from the sea floor and throwing it back at us, according to a group of researchers in Barcelona. Fragments of plastic bags, bottles and fishing nets get caught in swaying underwater meadows of Posidonia. Every fall, the grass sheds its leaves, and the fibrous strands tangle into dense balls. “As they move, they transport plastic intertwined within the fibers,” one of the researchers, Anna Sanchez-Vidal, told the BBC. Not all Neptune balls contain plastic, but the ones that do are densely packed, and the seagrass is estimated to catch nearly 900 million plastic fragments each year. “It’s a way of the sea returning the trash to us that was never meant to be on the seafloor,” Sanchez-Vidal said.

Read it at BBC

10
Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Launches C-Word Rant Against Rock Icon
NSFW!
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 09.03.25 5:00AM EDT 
Published 09.03.25 4:54AM EDT 
Ozzy Osbourne and son, producer Jack Osbourne visit the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
Ozzy Osbourne and son, producer Jack Osbourne visit the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival) Larry Busacca/Getty

Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack channeled his late father in a furious rant that saw him brand an aging rock star with the C-word. Jack, 39, was responding to Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters, who had slammed Ozzy and his band Black Sabbath on a podcast. Osbourne died in July, aged 76, only weeks after a final show with the group in Birmingham. Talking to The Independent Ink podcast last month, Waters, 81, was discussing how celebrities can be used as a distraction from politics. “Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his, whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we’ll never know,” Waters said. “He was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense.” He then attacked heavy metal pioneers Black Sabbath. “The music, I have no idea, I couldn’t give a f---. I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest in... biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less.” On Tuesday, Jack Osbourne clapped back on his Instagram with an NSFW post that pulled no punches in the family style. “Hey Roger Waters, F--- You,” it read. Labelling the rocker “pathetic” and “out of touch,” Osbourne said, “The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls--- in the press.” He then added, “My father always thought you were a c---, thanks for proving him right.” Waters has a history of conspiracist remarks, ranting about the power of “the Jewish lobby” and even suggesting the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel may have been a “false flag.”

