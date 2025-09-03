Writing on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on Paper

NFL Boss Teases Taylor Swift Performance at the Super Bowl
STANDING INVITE
National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that he would be open to welcoming Taylor Swift to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. “She would be welcome at any time,” Goodell said on NBC’s Today show. The questions came in light of Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, 35, which was shared on Instagram last month. “I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z,” Goodell said when asked about when the decision would be announced. In 2024, the NFL extended its partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which serves as the league’s live entertainment strategist. Since partnering with Roc Nation, the halftime show performances included: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, Usher, and Kendrick Lamar. Earlier this week, Spotify revealed Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, as the most pre-saved album on the Countdown Page in Spotify history. The league typically reveals the halftime show performer in late summer or early fall. The regular NFL season begins on Thursday, September 4.