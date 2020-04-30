It’s the ‘First Glimmer of Hope’ for a Real COVID-19 Treatment

Doctors haven’t had a COVID-stopper in their arsenal. That might — might — be about to change. Thanks to a new National Institutes of Health study into the Ebola drug remdesivir, researchers now have real evidence that there’s a treatment for the disease that can get people out of the hospital faster, and save some lives. (If the early results hold up, of course.)

What’s more, the early NIH results overturned some of the skepticism generated by a canceled study of the drug in China.

The Daily Beast spoke to doctors at the University of Nebraska, which played a lead role in carrying out the trial of the anti-viral drug remdesivir. So what did they find? How can remdesivir help? And what are the next steps?