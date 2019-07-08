CHEAT SHEET
‘Remember the Titans’ Actor Kip Pardue Fined $6K by Screen Actors Guild for Sexual Misconduct
Remember the Titans actor Kip Pardue was fined $6,000 by the actors’ union after a complaint by an actress who accused him of on-set sexual misconduct, the Los Angeles Times reported. Sarah Scott alleged that Pardue forced her to touch his genitals during a sex scene for a TV pilot last spring and later fondled himself in dressing room. She reportedly filed a police report but declined to press charges and opted for a complaint to the Screen Actors Guild instead of filing a lawsuit. Following a hearing, the union found Pardue was “guilty of serious misconduct” but agreed to halve the fine if he completes an online anti-harassment course. His attorney told the Times that Pardue “never engaged in any nonconsensual behavior.”