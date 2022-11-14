Headaches & Achy Jaws Will be a Distant Nightmare With This Custom Mouth Guard
Grind to a Halt
Stress can take a toll on the body in a variety of ways. Many suffering from stress or anxiety can wind up grinding their teeth. Clenching or grinding teeth during the night can lead to restless sleep, achy jaws, headaches, and even loose or broken teeth. Night guards are the solution, but they’re often uncomfortable and wildly expensive. And be real: forking over $500 at the dentist just creates a different sort of pain.
Remi offers Custom Mouth Guards for 80% less than they would cost at the dentist office that are actually comfortable to wear. With code "BF35", the two guards are only $90.
The BPA-free plastic is hard enough to protect teeth on the outside, but it’s soft on the inside for all-night comfort. Some users even said they forgot they had their mouth guards in! Once you order, Remi sends an impression kit directly to you and a team of dental professionals design your Custom Mouth Guard. There’s a 30-night money-back guarantee so you can make sure it fits just right.
It’s recommended to replace mouth guards every six months to ensure they retain their thickness. Remi offers a subscription to replace your mouth guard at regular six month intervals for $49. Replacements won’t require a new impression, so your fresh Custom Mouth Guard appears in your mailbox without any extra work. Sleep soundly knowing your smile is protected for years to come.
