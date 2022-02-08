Wisconsin Christian Camp Counselor Accused of Inappropriately Touching Sleeping 10-Year-Old
A Wisconsin man has been arrested and charged with the sexual assault of a young girl at a Christian summer camp more than a decade ago. Remington Jon Nystrom, 33, was working as a counselor at a camp in Mount Morris in 2009, when, according to authorities, he inappropriately touched a sleeping 10-year-old camper’s genitals and woke the child up. The victim, who is now in her early twenties, only recently reported the incident for the first time, following the state attorney general’s push to investigate statewide incidents of clergy and faith leaders accused of sexual abuse. The charge against Nystrom—one count of first-degree sexual contact with a child under 13—is the first filed by prosecutors as a result of the attorney general’s investigation. “This case is possible because of the report made by a brave survivor and the diligent work of investigators, victim service professionals, and prosecutors,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. Nystom has been a registered sex offender since 2019, according to People magazine.