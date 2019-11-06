CHEAT SHEET
SO CREEPY
Man Admits He Was Controlling Ex’s Car With His Computer
An Australian man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stalking his ex-girlfriend by setting up an app that allowed him to remotely control her car and track her movements. The 38-year-old, whose name was not identified in court, pleaded guilty in the Magistrates Court in Tasmania’s Hobart to stalking his ex-girlfriend of six months last year. The former lover allegedly made a “concerted attempt” to monitor his ex’s movements through the Land Rover he had helped his ex purchase while they were dating. Prosecutors allege the app sent live information about the woman’s movements to the man’s email account and gave him access to the car’s start and stop function. The woman also told the court Wednesday that she woke up one night to find her former boyfriend standing at the foot of her bed.
“I was in shock and fear for my life when I realized he was stalking me and had control of my car. I had no phone to call for help and I didn’t want to tip him off that I was on to him, so I borrowed a phone and called my father,” the woman, who works in tech, is reported to have told the court. “I was filled with a mix of emotions—fear, anger, shame, disbelief and sheer terror of what he would do next.”