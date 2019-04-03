Oscillating Fans Should Be Remote Controlled, Compactly Designed, and Towering

I’ve had a Lasko oscillating fan in my room since I was a teenager. Hotblooded and often too warm for my surroundings, I’d find it hard to sleep without that cool breeze hitting me every once in a while — even if I wasn’t paying attention to brand names at the time. After Lasko sent me one of its mainstay oscillating fans, the Lasko Wind Curve, I wasn’t surprised to find it worked as it always had — perfectly. It’s not designed with future verve and it doesn’t hit the minimalist design sensibilities we see in many higher-end products, and yet it delivers. Its upgraded tech only makes it worth the $70 it costs right now even more.

It comes equipped with three speed settings — the medium one was plenty for my living room and kitchen but I foresee getting a second fan for our bedroom, which is down the hall and behind a door (hard to expect a fan to blow that hard). It is definitely as quiet as many of its nearly 9,000 reviewers laud it for being and I honestly often forgot it was around (though I suppose my history with fans means I’m desensitized — or just really like white noise).

With the remote control, you can control the oscillation, the speed, and the timer. You can also use it to toggle the nighttime setting: It will automatically dim the display and blow on high for an hour, then on medium for two, and then turn to low until you use it again. For me, the timer is the strongest feature here. I like keeping my place breezy but I also like keeping the planet with its own breeze. Turning the Lasko off long after I’ve fallen asleep is no heat off my back, so to speak.

But while the Lasko is basically as obvious a must-have to me as can be, there are other options out there with differing features.

Dyson Cool Air Multiplier Tower Fan, $376 on Amazon: One of my favorite features of the bladeless fan is just how easy it is to clean. With no blades, you don’t have to deal with that gunk that builds up at the edges and crevices of the often very-hard-to-get-to fan blades. And on top of the quite sexy Dyson AM design, you’re getting an oscillating design and 10 different settings to determine what airflow (multiplier) is best for your needs at the moment.

Honeywell Quietset 8-Speed Tower Fan, $65 on Amazon: I certainly am a fan of more options and the eight included with Honeywell’s take on the remote control fan is notable. You even get to change them with a touch button on the unit itself, which is fun to do with any appliance. No timer here but you’re also saving a few bucks on the machine itself.

Ozeri Ultra Bluetooth Tower Fan, $92 on Amazon: Yes, there’s an oscillating fan you can control with your phone and this one runs you $92. It’s packed with features, like an LED screen with a dimming night mode, and various speed settings — it even displays the room temperature. Most importantly, you can connect to it from any phone because it’s all over Bluetooth.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.