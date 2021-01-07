Remove This Vicious Parasite Now So He Can Never Run Again

It’s 13 days until the inauguration—at least, we hope it’s 13 days—and it is clear now that we can’t take them. We can’t wait. Donald Trump does not want a peaceful transfer of power? Fine. He must be impeached, again, and removed from office by Monday.

Impossible? No. It’s not impossible at all. The House can pound out a couple articles and vote on them fast. They can move it to the Senate. Mitch McConnell can apparently set whatever rules about the trial he wants. The Senate must notify the Chief Justice. He must arrive at 1 p.m. the next day. There are a few other ceremonial requirements like that that may take some time. But, as Lawfare blog detailed at the time of Trump’s first impeachment, “where things turn substantive, they also turn vague, putting a great many important questions in the hands of the chief justice and whatever constellation of at least 51 senators can get together in coalition on any given matter.” In other words, they can do it in two days if they want to.

The big question of course is whether two-thirds of the Senate would vote to convict. During the Ukraine impeachment, it was a foregone conclusion that this wouldn’t happen. But now? We have 29 GOP senators who’d already announced they plan to vote to certify Joe Biden’s electors—in other words, to defy Trump’s putsch. Kelly Loeffler, of all people, joined them Wednesday evening when the Senate finally reconvened, saying that she wouldn’t vote to decertify after all following the day’s Trump incited madness. Well, if that’s their position, then they should have the guts to vote to remove Trump from office after what they just saw.