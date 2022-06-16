CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Renaissance,’ Beyoncé’s First Solo Album in Six Years, Set to Drop in July

    UN-BEY-LIEVABLE

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    The sound of this summer has just been revealed: Beyoncé is releasing a new album on July 29. The record, Renaissance: act i, will be Queen B’s first solo album since her chart-topping, social-media-melting magnum opus Lemonade. News of the new work was confirmed with a box set product listing on her website, offering fans the album on CD plus a T-shirt and “collectible Renaissance box” for $39.99. Other than the announcement, precious little else is known about the upcoming album, with even the cover artwork remaining a mystery for the moment. One hardcore fan account on Twitter has claimed there will be 16 tracks on the record, but the assertion is yet to be verified.

