Live-in Aide Charged With Killing Man, 80, Found With ‘I Touch Little Girls’ Scrawled on Chest
NO KNOWN MOTIVE
A woman has been charged with the murder of an 80-year-old Staten Island man, months after he was found beaten to death in a hallway with the words “I touch little girls” written on his chest. Police declined to provide a motive after Rene Ayarde, 28, was arrested in connection with the July 19 slaying. Ayarde had previously lived with the octogenarian victim, Robert Raynor, along with her 3-year-old daughter. Raynor had a record of 24 prior arrests, according to the Daily Mail, but no history of sex crime. He was not a registered sex offender.
Just six hours after Raynor’s body was found in July, Ayarde was herself charged with abusing her daughter. A criminal complaint said that witnesses saw her drop the child on concrete and drag her down the street. She also allegedly threw “a full water bottle at the child’s face.” Someone attempting to call for help was subsequently knocked to the ground by Ayarde, the complaint said. The girl was taken to the hospital, where investigators found old bruising on her body in addition to the fresh injuries.