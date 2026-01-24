Renee Good’s Death Officially Ruled a Homicide

The killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, 43, during a protest in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, has been ruled a homicide, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. In a preliminary disclosure released Thursday, the medical examiner determined the mother of three was shot multiple times and classified her manner of death as homicide. The designation means her death occurred at the hands of another person and does not, by itself, indicate criminal culpability. In a statement to People on Friday, Good’s attorney, Antonio Romanucci, acknowledged the release of the preliminary findings but said the family is still awaiting the full autopsy report. “We are aware of the release of basic information by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner acknowledging the death of Renee Good as a homicide,” Romanucci said, adding that the family hopes to receive the complete report before any additional public disclosures are made. The investigation into Good’s death remains ongoing.