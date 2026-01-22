Renee Good’s Private Autopsy Reveals More Details of ICE Killing
Renee Good was shot in the breast, arm, and near her left temple, according to autopsy details revealed by her family attorneys. An independent postmortem commissioned by law firm Romanucci and Blandin found that the wounds to Good’s left forearm and right breast were not life-threatening, but the shot that entered her head killed her. The autopsy was described as “preliminary.” Video of the incident shows ICE agent Jonathan Ross firing multiple bullets at Good from the front and side of her car. The DHS and administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have attempted to claim that Good was a “domestic terrorist” who was trying to run Ross over. However, video from the scene shows Good turning away from hitting Ross as another ICE agent wrestled with her car door. The killing triggered mass ICE protests in Minneapolis, and tensions have simmered as administration and local officials put out competing narratives about protests and immigration in Minnesota. Vance appeared in the state on Thursday to try to downplay alarming stories about ICE’s activity in the state.