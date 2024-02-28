Renee Rapp Wrote a Song About an Unrequited Crush on ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ Co-Star
I DO
Actress and singer Renee Rapp said that one of her love songs was inspired by her unrequited feelings for her Sex Lives of College Girls co-star Alyah Chanelle-Scott, in a new interview from The Hollywood Reporter. When asked about the subject of the song “I Do” which features the lyrics, “When we’re saying ‘I love you,’ I mean it different than you do,” the singer quickly copped to a crush on her on-screen roomie. “I don’t even think I’ve ever told her that I wrote it about her. But I remember being like, ‘I love you so much, and this feels so romantic in a platonic way, but I don’t understand how to explain it.’ And I now know that it was so much more complicated in my sexuality,” she said. The Mean Girls star said she wondered if she was in love with her co-star, before realizing “that she’s just my fucking rock, and I just don’t think I like boys.” Rapp has previously gushed about Chanelle-Scott. “The best part of this job was having Alyah become my best friend,” Rapp told PEOPLE. “She has gotten me through a lot, and vice versa, and I am very, very grateful for her.”