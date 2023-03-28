Renewable Energy Jumps Past Coal for First Time: Report
BIG ENERGY
Renewable energy surpassed coal and nuclear energy to become the second-highest generator of electricity in 2022 in the U.S, the first time ever it comprised more energy than the two. Natural gas remained the number one generator in 2022, producing 39 percent of U.S. electricity, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The shift in the nation’s energy production comes as the U.S. looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change, boosted by the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year by Democratic leadership, which included $369 billion for clean energy investments. Renewable energy’s jump was largely a result of wind and solar energy, which by themselves produced 14 percent of U.S. electricity last year. Texas led wind generation, covering more than a fourth of the nation’s wind power, while California did the same for solar power.