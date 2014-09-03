Renisha McBride Killer Gets 15-30 Years

CHEAT SHEET
The Detroit-area homeowner accused of shooting 19-year-old Renisha McBride dead on his porch when she came looking for help after a car accident has been sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder. Fifty-five-year-old Theodore Wafer, of Dearborn Heights, also received seven to 15 years on a manslaughter charge and a two-year concurrent sentence on a felony firearm charge. Wafer’s lawyer has said he is remorseful and thought McBride was an intruder when he shot her through his screen door.