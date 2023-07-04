Three Former Employees Accuse of Award-Winning Archictect David Adjaye of Sexual Misconduct
Speaking Out
Three women have accused acclaimed architect Sir David Adjaye of sexual misconduct in a new investigation by The Financial Times. All former employees of Adjaye, the women alleged that the Ghanian-British designer employed “different forms of exploitation,” including sexual assault and sexual harassment to create a “toxic work culture.” One accuser, called “Maya” in the report, claims he pressured her into having sex with him after a work dinner. Adjaye, known for designing the National Museum of African-American History and Culture among other buildings, has won several honors for his work, including the 2021 Gold Medal by the Royal Institute of British Architects. In response to the claims, Adjaye told FT, “I absolutely reject any claims of sexual misconduct, abuse or criminal wrongdoing.”