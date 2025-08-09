Former FBI and CIA Director Who Rebuked Trump Dies at 101
RIP
William H. Webster, the only person to have ever served as the head of both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and spent his final years condemning President Donald Trump, has died at 101. The iconic leader, whose career spanned decades, wrote a New York Times op-ed in 2019 calling Trump’s actions a “dire threat to the rule of law in the country I love.” Webster was “a dedicated public servant who spent over 60 years in service to our country, including in the U.S. Navy, as a federal judge, director of the CIA, and his term as our Director from 1978-1987,” according to a statement from the FBI. He served as FBI director under former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. He took on a role as CIA director from 1987 to 1991 under Reagan and former President George H.W. Bush. Webster’s family said that they were “proud of the extraordinary man we had our lives [sic] who spent a lifetime fighting to protect his country and its precious rule of law.” Webster, born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1924, served as a U.S. Navy lieutenant in both World War II and the Korean War. He also served as a federal prosecutor and spent eight years as a federal judge. “Every director of the CIA or the FBI should be prepared to resign in the event that he is asked to do something that he knows is wrong,” Webster once said.