This De-puffing and Dark Circle-Erasing Eye Mask Is Half Off for a Few Hours Only
CYBER WEEK 2022
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
I’m always on the hunt for a multitasking product that offers wellness benefits like improved sleep and reduced eye strain and beauty benefits like combatting swelling, puffiness, and undereye circles. Renpho’s best-selling and top-rated eye massaging mask does all these things and more, and not only is it the perfect gift for yourself or a fellow insomniac on your shopping list, but it’s also half right now for a few more hours.
Renpho Bluetooth Eye Massager Mask
Down from $110
Free Shipping | Free Returns
The advanced eye mask is engineered with 360° rotating and vibrating technology, which helps to boost circulation in the eye area. In addition to the massage mechanism, the Renpho eye mask is equipped with six silicone nodes acting “like little fingers [to] vibrate around eyes rhythmically and accurately.” In addition to its anti-aging benefits, some reviewers also say the mask helps combat dry eyes and irritation from seasonal allergies. Oh, and it’s also Bluetooth-enabled and has built-in speakers, which means you can listen to your favorite music or podcasts while it works its anxiety-reducing magic. It features a vision window, so you can work, scroll through social media on your phone, or catch up on emails while wearing it. The sale ends at midnight, so stock up now while it’s 50% off.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more health and fitness deals, including Vitacost coupons, Dick’s Sporting Goods coupons, Walmart coupons, and Macy’s coupons.