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Whether it’s from working out, sitting all day, injuries, or just getting older, sore muscles are a major pain. If you’re looking for some relief that doesn’t involve dealing with messy ointments, reaching for a hot water bag, or booking a pricey massage appointment, a massage gun is the next best remedy for at-home care.
One of our favorites is Renpho’s Thermacool 2 Massage Gun. This innovative handheld massager hits 3200 RPM, driving deep into tight muscles and relieving aches and pain almost instantly. A 45-pound max stall force means it keeps pushing even under pressure, so it works through dense, stubborn knots without stalling out.
Despite its power and performance, it’s whisper-quiet at just 40 dB, a softer volume than a normal conversation. Plus, the cordless design means no wires to untangle or an outlet required, allowing you to use it easily on the couch, at the gym, or on the go.
With the massage gun’s integrated display, you can track speed, battery, and temperature at a glance, then switch between its intuitive heat and cold controls with one click. The massage gun heats up to 113°F or cools down to 46°F. Use cold to ease inflammation and numb soreness, or heat to loosen tight muscles and melt away tension. Better yet, you can save 15 percent on the massage gun for a limited time.