Rent an RV to Catch the United States’ First Total Solar Eclipse Since 2017
🌑➡️☀️
The United States will see its first total solar eclipse since 2017 on April 8th 2024. Only visible as it passes on a path stretching from Texas to Maine, it presents a perfect road trip opportunity to find the most scenic observation point.
Rent an RV so you can wander at will to discover that perfect eclipse view. RVshare makes it easy to find your temporary home on the road. The intuitive search feature allows you to filter by price, pet-friendliness, kitchen amenities , and RV type (driveable or towable). Want to start your trip from your front door? You can even filter to see which RVs are available for delivery. You’ll have complete peace of mind thanks to the 24/7 support, fraud protection, and payment protection. Use code DB25OFF for $25 off a rental of $500 or more.
For those down south and looking to see the solar eclipse, it will cross directly over San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas. Explore downtown and then head out to the country to get an unobstructed view when it’s eclipse time.
Mesa Ridge Limited
Price listed per day
Have a classic New England summer and see an astrological wonder; head up to Burlington, Vermont and stay in this compact, yet deluxe towable Dutchman.
18.0 Coleman Lantern LT Series 15BH Travel Trailer
Price listed per day
Detroit is just north of the eclipse’s path so why not drive south to Leafy Oaks Campground in Ohio? It’s opening early just for this celestial event.
42.0 Salem Villa Series 402QBQ Classic Travel Trailer
Price listed per day
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.