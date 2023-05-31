Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For too many reasons to name, the fact of the matter is: many fashion journalists and editors make modest salaries compared to others in the media landscape. But you would never guess these tastemakers earn such petite wages by looking at their designer outfits punctuated by of-the-season it-bags and sold-out-everywhere pairs of shoes that are harder to come by than a Birkin. Yes, it is true that many editors, writers, and journalists who cover fashion and beauty are often gifted clothing and accessories by the brands they cover or the publicists they work with, but there’s another industry-insider secret that fashion editors swear by—and that you can too—Rent the Runway.

Editors and media are invited to countless media and press events hosted by brands and PR agencies each week, and wearing the same outfit twice in a row is less than desirable—especially if the said outfit has already made an appearance on their personal social media ‘circuit.’ Fortunately, Rent the Runway offers a simple solution for rocking new designer and contemporary pieces without shelling out thousands of dollars every single month, worrying about maintaining your fashion ‘investments’ so much that you never even wear them. (Or buying pieces with the intent to return them and running the risk of the still-attached tag popping out mid-photo-opp!)

RTR offers a few different membership options, allowing shoppers to rent clothing and accessories from brands like LoveShackFancy, Balenciaga, Staud, Farm Rio, and Gucci. You’ll also find a slew of more affordable contemporary brands like Free People, Good American, Levi’s, and Reformation. Renting not only saves you money, but it also gives you the opportunity to experiment risk-free with fashion trends without having to commit to ownership, potential buyer’s remorse, or a bounced rent check.

There are three membership plans to choose from:

Five items per month ($94): Allows you to rent up to five pieces per month from the “Core Closet,” which includes items that retail for about $350 or under and includes contemporary brands like Show Me Your Mumu, ASTR, Solid & Striped, Scotch & Soda, and Agolde.

Ten items per month ($104/month for three months): This plan allows you to rent up to ten items per month (five items each time, with two deliveries per month) and gives you access to the “Complete Closet,” which includes over 15,000 styles with retail values up to $3,000 each. Some designers you’ll find in the Complete Closet include Veronica Beard, Chloe, Adam Lippes, Ulla Johnson, and Sandro.

Fifteen items per month ($139/month for two months): RTR says that the most expensive plan is the best value. You’ll get three shipments a month with five items in each delivery, and you get access to the Complete Closet.

Use this discount to live and dress like your inner editor, and don’t settle for the wardrobe to which you thought your wallet limited you. It’s the perfect time to see if Rent the Runway is right for you, and you can cancel or pause the membership plan at any time.

