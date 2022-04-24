Renter Had No Idea Five Bears Were Hibernating Under The House
WAKE UP CALL
A renter in South Lake Tahoe, California, finally found out what those strange purring, rumbling and thumping noises he had been hearing under the floorboards all winter were. Last week, the renter thought he heard what sounded like a bear growl, according to CNN, prompting him to call the local BEAR league—which deals with all thing relating to the massive mammals. They flashed a light into the crawl space under the house and discovered a mother black bear and her four cubs waking from their winter hibernation where they likely had been since December. The renter, who is not named, says he had asked neighbors in the single floor house if they had also heard noises, but apparently the bears were only under his section of the dwelling. The bears were eventually lured to safety.