Reopening of Some Arizona Schools Thwarted as Teachers Refuse to Return to Classrooms
NOT HAPPENING
An Arizona school district that had been planning to reopen Monday has been forced to change plans after teachers flat-out refused to return to the classroom over COVID-19 fears. According to the Arizona Republic, the J. O. Combs Unified School District had voted in favor of starting the school year with in-person learning, but by Friday afternoon, the district said it had gotten an “overwhelming response” from faculty members opposed to returning, as well as a high number of teachers calling out for Monday. “Due to these insufficient staffing levels, schools will not be able to re-open on Monday as planned,” Superintendent Gregory A. Wyman said in a statement. “At this time, we do not know the duration of these staff absences, and cannot yet confirm when in-person instruction may resume,” he said. More than 100 of the district’s 250 teachers reportedly notified the district they’d be absent for the reopening. The state of Arizona reported more than 900 new coronavirus cases on Friday, and 40 more deaths, though overall there is a downward trend.