Rep. Spanberger to Run for Virginia Governor: Report
HAT IN THE RING
Former CIA operative Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) will not seek re-election for her House seat in order to launch a run for Virginia governor, The Washington Post reported, citing two sources. Spanberger has yet to make a formal announcement, but sources told the Post such an announcement is imminent. Spanberger would seek to succeed incumbent Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is barred from serving consecutive terms under Virginia law. The possible foray into the race next week would mark a particularly early entrance two years ahead of election day 2025, and would make Spanberger the first to enter the race. Youngkin’s failure to seize unified Republican control of the state legislature earlier this week buoyed Democrats’ hopes for winning back power in the state.