Kinzinger: Dem Strategy of Helping Election-Deniers in Primaries Is ‘Disgusting’
DANGEROUS GAME
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said on Tuesday that the recent influx of Democratic advertisements pushing some pro-Trump election deniers ahead of Republican primaries—in the hopes thet Democrats will do better against them in the general election—so is “disgusting.” Democratic groups including the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have spent thousands of dollars on ads for pro-Trump candidates in Arizona, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Michigan, according to Axios. In an interview with CNN, Kinzinger, a Republican on the House committee investigating the Jan 6. Capitol riot, warned that some Democrats don’t understand the real threat. “I think it’s disgusting … you’re gonna have election deniers win,” Kinzinger told CNN. “I truly believe that all these issues we argue about, they matter. But the thing that matters the most right now is the threat to our democracy,” he continued.