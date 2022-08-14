CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Rep. Adam Schiff: ‘No Evidence’ that Trump Declassified Documents
‘ABSURD’
Read it at CBS News
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says he’s seen no evidence of Trump’s alleged declassifying of documents on the topic of the FBI raid at the former president's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, tweeting out that he requested a national security damage assessment on the files. “A former president has no declassification authority," Schiff, head of the House Intelligence Committee, said on CBS’ Face the Nation. “And the idea that 18 months after the fact Donald Trump could simply announce...‘Whatever I took home had the effect of declassifying them’ is absurd.” Schiff added that the statute in the search warrant didn't require that the documents be classified, but simply that they be damaging to national security, in order to call for retrieval.