Rep Booted From SOTU After Calling Out Trump’s Vile Post

Texas Rep. Al Green was removed from President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address after waving a sign reading, “Black People Aren’t Apes.”

The Democratic congressman, 78, was escorted out of the chamber by staff of the House’s Sergeant at Arms as Trump, 79, began his speech.

Republican lawmakers chanted “USA, USA” as Green was booted from the House floor.

Green’s sign appears to be a reference to the racist video Trump posted on Truth Social earlier this month that depicted former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes.

Rep. Al Green protests as President Donald Trump arrives to deliver the State of the Union address at the Capitol on Tuesday evening. Pool/Getty Images

GOP Rep. Troy Nehls grabs the sign from ejected Rep. Al Green as Trump delivers his State of the Union address on Tuesday. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

During Trump’s address last year, Green was also removed when he shook his cane and shouted at Trump.

Green unfurled the sign, which appeared to be hand-painted, in the center aisle as Trump entered the chamber.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise swiped at the sign as he walked through the center aisle with the president, Politico reported.

Multiple GOP members, including Sens. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and Roger Marshall of Kansas, as well as Reps. Pat Fallon of Texas and John McGuire of Virginia tried to block the sign from cameras, according to Politico.

Green, a Democrat from Texas, waved his sign at the Republican side of the aisle as he was escorted out. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Texas Rep. Troy Nehls was seen trying to snatch the sign from Green as he was ushered out.

Speaking to CNN’s Ellis Kim after his ejection, he claimed that the president saw his sign.

“I wanted the president to see it and he saw it. I told him Black people are not apes,” he told Ellis. He denied that he had gone against House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ call for Democrats to practice “silent defiance” at this year’s State of the Union.

“What I’m doing is making a point to the president,” he said.

Green, who was censured last year for disrupting Trump’s first joint address to Congress, faces a contested primary against Democratic Rep. Christian Menefee, 37, in Texas’s newly drawn 18th congressional district next week.

The disgusting image of the Obamas, superimposed onto apes, that President Donald Trump posted earlier this month. Truth Social

Trump shared his racist video of the Obamas as part of a manic late-night Truth Social posting spree on Feb 6. The post, which also pushed false claims about the 2020 U.S. election being stolen, was deleted amid bipartisan backlash after remaining online nearly 12 hours.

The White House initially blamed an unnamed aide for “erroneously” posting the video on social media, but Trump contradicted that claim by saying he personally reviewed the AI-generated video.