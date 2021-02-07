AOC Condemns Rep. Mace for Attacking Her to Solicit Donations
‘PRETTY HORRIBLE’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) condemned freshman Rep. Nancy Mace (D-SC) in fierce terms Saturday for fundraising off of her earlier attacks on the New York Democrat over the events of Jan. 6. Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “Pretty horrible. Well, it’s good to know what kind of person she is early. Also good to know that Mace is cut from the same Trump cloth of dishonesty and opportunism.” Mace had sent out a fundraising blast soliciting donations from supporters by accusing Ocasio-Cortez of lying about being in the Capitol building during the riot. Ocasio-Cortez has said she was afraid for her life as she sheltered in her office and later in her bathroom from a man who was shouting “Where is she?” He was later identified as a Capitol Police officer. Mace’s claims have been debunked.