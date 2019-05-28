Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Featured in ‘Enemies of Freedom’ Video at Memorial Day Baseball Game

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) was featured in an “enemies of freedom” video shown on Memorial Day at a minor league baseball game in California. Other figures shown in the video included North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and former Cuban president Fidel Castro. The video was played between games at the Fresno Grizzlies’ doubleheader on Monday. The Grizzlies are an AAA team affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Ocasio Cortez's image was shown—in between the dictators—while Ronald Reagan, speaking at his first inaugural address, said: “As for the enemies of freedom, those who are potential adversaries, they will be reminded that peace is the highest aspiration of the American people.” The Grizzlies apologized for the video in a statement posted on Twitter, and said they had not seen the full video before it aired. “We're embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first. We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez... in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt,” the Grizzlies wrote.