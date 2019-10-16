CHEAT SHEET
VERY SPECIAL GUEST
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to Endorse Bernie Sanders for President
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president in an upcoming rally on Saturday, a source familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. The Washington Post and CBS News also reported the endorsement. Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) are also expected to endorse the Vermont senator. During Thursday night's debate, Sanders teased that a special guest would be appearing with him at a “major rally” in Queens, New York—reportedly just outside the boundaries of Ocasio-Cortez's district. Corbin Trent, a spokesman for Ocasio-Cortez, told the Post that they were “looking forward to Saturday.” Officials for Sanders' campaign declined to comment on the matter.
-- Hanna Trudo contributed reporting