Rep. Andy Harris Tried to Bring a Gun Into Congress: Report
NEW RULES
Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) brought a gun with him to the Capitol on Thursday, but he returned it to his office after metal detectors flagged him en route to the floor of the House of Representatives and Capitol Police intervened, according to HuffPost. A spokesperson for the U.S. Capitol Police was quoted as saying the “USCP is investigating this matter.” Capitol Police have implemented new security measures, including metal detectors, since the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building. Harris has repeatedly defied them, setting off the magnetometers yet refusing to stop for Capitol Police, as have other members of Congress. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA), and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) all reportedly refused to be wanded down Thursday after setting off the metal detectors. Temporary fences still encircle the Capitol.